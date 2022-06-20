Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Riverside alum Gavin Stone records another double digit K performance in minors

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.(Source: KFDA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Riverside’s finest Gavin Stone continues a stellar season in the minors.

He had 11 strikeouts on June 18th for the Tulsa Drillers. Stone tossed 5 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits.

His ERA this season across A and AA is 1.45. Stone is making a whole lot of folks swing and miss. The righthander has 79 strikeouts in just 56 innings of work this season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
A woman has been shot near downtown Jonesboro.
Police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

Our State of A-State series continues.
State of A-State: Men's Basketball
Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
State of A-State: Men’s basketball
Iziyah Nelson, Alaaeddine Boutayeb and Parker St. Pierre
Red Wolves Raw: Izayiah Nelson, Alaaddine Boutayeb and Parker St. Pierre on new look Red Wolves
Former Iona assistant returns to Jonesboro to be an A-State assistant.
Red Wolves Raw: A-State assistant Casey Stanley on being back in Jonesboro, NCAA Tourney Experience