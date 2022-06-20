Riverside alum Gavin Stone records another double digit K performance in minors

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Riverside’s finest Gavin Stone continues a stellar season in the minors.

He had 11 strikeouts on June 18th for the Tulsa Drillers. Stone tossed 5 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits.

No. 18 @Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone lowered his ERA to 1.45 with an 11-strikeout performance for the @TulsaDrillers: https://t.co/t4GuSUDNcI pic.twitter.com/eaU8DGQqYi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 19, 2022

His ERA this season across A and AA is 1.45. Stone is making a whole lot of folks swing and miss. The righthander has 79 strikeouts in just 56 innings of work this season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.