Riverside alum Gavin Stone records another double digit K performance in minors
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Riverside’s finest Gavin Stone continues a stellar season in the minors.
He had 11 strikeouts on June 18th for the Tulsa Drillers. Stone tossed 5 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits.
His ERA this season across A and AA is 1.45. Stone is making a whole lot of folks swing and miss. The righthander has 79 strikeouts in just 56 innings of work this season.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.