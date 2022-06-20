Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake

Men save swimmer from drowning
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake.

Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield, went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore, but he was unconscious and unresponsive. Luckily for Pimentel, a few men who were CPR trained were scuba diving nearby. When they heard the cries for help, they sprung into action.

One of the good Samaritans, Michael McCoy, says that proper CPR training is an essential skill not enough people have.

“I think the most important thing is just get training. It’s like four to eight to sixteen hours out of your life to learn how to do CPR, give first aid of any kind, AED, emergency oxygen use.” He said, adding, “These are things that will save people’s lives. It might even save your life. So you know, you and all your friends, your coworkers, if you own a company, get people certified, so they know what to do. It could be you that they help one day.

Pimentel was taken to the hospital in Branson in serious condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battering charge after Jonesboro...
Police arrest suspect in Saturday night shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

Arkansas gas prices see decrease following record numbers
Meth syringes found as Jonesboro house fire investigation continues
Men's Basketball
State of A-State: Men's Basketball
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battering charge after Jonesboro...
Police arrest suspect in Saturday night shooting
Whitecliff House Explosion
Whitecliff House Explosion