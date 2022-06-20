Energy Alert
State of A-State: Men’s basketball

Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our State of A-State series continues with men’s basketball. Chris Hudgison and I have been talking with several head coaches at their camp to get an update on all things Red Wolves. I caught up with Head Coach Mike Balado.

On 2022 Mike Balado Camps (More info here)

“I love having the little guys and little girls come in and teach them the game, it’s grown so much in the last five years. We had to move out of the HPESS building and into the arena, we have over 225 kids [this year].”

On 8 Newcomers, Emphasizing Size on Recruiting Trail

“We lose somebody like [Norchad] Omier with his rebounding and presence inside and then Keyon Wesley was 6-8, and Lazar [Grbovic]. So we had to replace those guys and we actually improved in that area as far as height. Alaaddine Boutayeb, AB, is 7-2, Izayiah Nelson is 6-9. Omar El-Sheikh is 6-8. Julian Lual who’s signed with us but will be here in July, 6-7 and a half. So we’re very long and athletic. And we need to make sure we make up for rebounding... we have a lot of guys in that area that can help and then Mak Manciel is 6-4, replacing Desi [Sills] who was 6-2, and then Terrance Ford, he’s a clone of Caleb Fields, you’re going to be confused when you see them both play together. I’m excited about all those guys coming in and giving us huge boosts this year.”

On Summer Plan

“We’re gonna start from ground zero, a lot of new guys, so we got to start doing everything as far as fundamentals and teaching our system, terminologies is big. The way we played defensively is a little different. Some of the sets that we’re putting in, so we’ll take time with that.”

On August Trip to the Dominican Republic

“I’ve been wanting to do one since I got here. The last time they did one was in 2012. It’s been almost 10 years. You’re allowed to do one every four. We were going to do one the year that COVID hit and we couldn’t so we kind of planned it out again. We’re going eight days out there and playing competitive schedule. Being able to give them the opportunity to see stuff outside the United States and learn from other people’s culture and you know where they live. So it’s going to be great and we’re excited we’re able to do that.”

