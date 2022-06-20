Energy Alert
Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping.

Keaton Rexroad is accused of taking a girl from 224 Century Avenue in Poplar Bluff.

She was gone for four hours.

The victim is now safe.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says they are now trying to gauge the severity of the case as they work to investigate.

The victim does not appear to have serious injuries.

Witnesses say she was grabbed and taken into the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (573) 785-8444.

