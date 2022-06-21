Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battering charge after Jonesboro...
Police arrest suspect in Saturday night shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

CWS reaction
College World Series: Arkansas falls to Ole Miss, Dave Van Horn reaction
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say
President Joe Biden is considering a gas tax holiday, amid the U.S. going through an inflation...
Biden considers gas tax holiday amid inflation crisis
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known