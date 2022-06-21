4th of July celebration canceled

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett County town will not celebrate Independence Day.

The Weiner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department announced Tuesday it will cancel this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason for the cancellation.

“Due to the weather being so hot, we have decided to cancel the Fourth celebration Saturday,” the release said. “We are still trying to decide if we still do the fireworks that night or not due to the extremely dry conditions.”

The town had planned to celebrate the holiday on June 25.

“We hate to do this but are trying to keep everyone’s safety in mind,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.