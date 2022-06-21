Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bank robber escapes in tractor-trailer, Ark. police say

Surveillance footage from the bank robbery
Surveillance footage from the bank robbery(Marion Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Marion, Arkansas, are trying to track down a bank robber.

Police say a man robbed Regions Bank on Block Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the man in a black hoodie, gray face mask, white gloves and brown work boots demand money from the teller and leave with a duffel bag filled with cash.

Witnesses say he left the bank on foot, but surveillance footage showed him get into a blue tractor-trailer truck on Manor Street.

The truck was tracked leaving the area north on the East I-55 Service Road.

If you know anything about this robbery, call police at 870-739-2101 or Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive.
No injuries or damage in afternoon rubbish fire

Latest News

Runoff elections kick off in Arkansas
Counties across the state have several races on the ballots, including Greene County.
Runoff elections kick off in Arkansas
Region 8 pharmacy receives latest vaccine for kids
Region 8 pharmacy receives latest vaccine for kids
Lemonade stand for "The Longest Day"
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck