Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog stolen, ransom requested from owners

A woman in Washington D.C. shared a video of the moment her dog was kidnapped.
A woman in Washington D.C. shared a video of the moment her dog was kidnapped.
By Brad Bell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (WJLA) – Raquel Witherspoon and her 12-year-old daughter love their little yorkie dog, Avery.

“He’s a family member, he’s my grandson and he’s her [daughter’s] son, and we had him for three years,” Witherspoon said. “He means the world to us.”

Witherspoon said she never imagined she’d become the latest victim in what seems to be a surge in dog thefts, but when Avery vanished Saturday night, she checked her doorbell camera.

The cam caught a woman with distinctive red hair coming right onto her porch, tossing treats to the skittish little dog, and then walking away with the dog along with a backpack-wearing accomplice.

“I can’t sleep… Avery is out there, we just don’t know,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon said she filed a police report, but said the officer told her there was nothing they could do, so she put up fliers. Soon after, she got a series of threatening, profane texts from someone claiming to have the dog.

The person sent a video of Avery in a cage, and Witherspoon agreed to pay a ransom to get the dog back. Witherspoon said the caller then hung up the phone and never called back.

She made sure to get the word out and made sure Prince Georges County Police Department was aware of the crime and all the video evidence. A detective immediately responded.

Witherspoon said she hopes someone knows who the dognapper is and that they will call police.

“I want Avery back,” she said. “I want Avery back, and she needs to deal with what she did.”

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battering charge after Jonesboro...
Police arrest suspect in Saturday night shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Report: Police at Uvalde school had rifles earlier than known
A photo of the guns and marijuana found in the car by Hayti police.
Teens arrested after police found marijuana, handguns in car
Memphis Intl. dodges massive flight delay/cancellation bullet, prepares for 4th of July weekend
Memphis Intl. dodges massive flight delay/cancellation bullet, prepares for 4th of July weekend
Charles A. Devine was arrested back in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the...
District judge orders bond reduction for man accused of murdering wife