District judge orders bond reduction for man accused of murdering wife

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County district judge has ordered a bond reduction for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife.

Charles A. Devine was arrested back in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife.

According to court documents, Devine’s bond was set to $500,000 cash or suety to an OR bond.

The conditions of the reduction state Devine would have to stay at his mother’s home under a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew each day. The conditions also state he would have to wear an ankle monitor and wouldn’t be able to possess any illegal drugs or alcohol and firearms.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office records state Devine was released on Monday, June 20.

He is set to appear in court starting Sept. 6, with a motion and plead day scheduled for Aug. 30.

