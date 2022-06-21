Energy Alert
Family hopes to raise awareness of “Longest Day” fundraiser

By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year, the summer solstice marks the first day of summer. However, for one organization, it means more than just extra sunlight.

Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts the “Longest Day Fundraiser” across the country, including in Northeast Arkansas.

Noelle Richardson, constituent events manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, hosted a lemonade stand at her home near Brookland for the fourth year in a row as part of the fundraiser.

To her, it’s not only a day of celebration but also of refleciton.

Richardson lost her two grandmothers and her father-in-law to Alzheimer’s before receiving a blessing in a unique way.

“My daughter was born on the longest day and I was like ‘wow, that’s perfect,’” she said. “I’m making memories, raising money for Alzheimer’s. It’s something I can do for my family and still promote it in the community.”

Her daughters, Norah and Kensley, helped run the lemonade stand. Their goal was to raise $500 to celebrate Kensley’s fifth birthday.

It might be just a lemonade stand, but Richardson hopes her story will spread awareness of the disease and lead to more fundraising in the future.

If you want to donate, you can go to the Alzheimer’s Association website, or if you want to donate directly to the Richardson family’s cause, you can message Noelle on her Facebook page.

