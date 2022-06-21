Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol wins title in Spain as player, owner

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol warms up before an NBA basketball preseason game Thursday,...
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol warms up before an NBA basketball preseason game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol is still playing basketball but, it’s in Spain and, not only is he playing, but he owns the team he plays on and makes all the basketball decisions as team president.

Well, looks like it’s working out Team Gasol.

Girona just won the Second Tier Spanish Basketball League. Gasol, as a player, earned the Most Valuable Player of the Finals in helping his team beat Estudiantes 66-to-60 on Sunday. 

His brother Pau, another former Grizzlies All-Star, was there to watch him claim his MVP trophy.

The win now elevates Girona to Spain’s top professional league, ACB, for the first time in franchise history.

Marc played 13 years in the NBA, most with Memphis, and won a title with the Toronto Raptor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Empty beer cans around Blytheville as law enforcement says the block parties are leaving trash...
Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

Latest News

Newport native Grant Black is in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.
Newport native Grant Black continues stellar stretch with Springfield
Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) throws to first for an out against Auburn in the first...
Arkansas 2B Robert Moore wins Gold Glove
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022
Red Wolves add JUCO OL for 2022
Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022