Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol wins title in Spain as player, owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol is still playing basketball but, it’s in Spain and, not only is he playing, but he owns the team he plays on and makes all the basketball decisions as team president.

Well, looks like it’s working out Team Gasol.

Girona just won the Second Tier Spanish Basketball League. Gasol, as a player, earned the Most Valuable Player of the Finals in helping his team beat Estudiantes 66-to-60 on Sunday.

His brother Pau, another former Grizzlies All-Star, was there to watch him claim his MVP trophy.

The win now elevates Girona to Spain’s top professional league, ACB, for the first time in franchise history.

Marc played 13 years in the NBA, most with Memphis, and won a title with the Toronto Raptor.

