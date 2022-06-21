Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Grizzlies dates, times, TV networks set for Vegas summer league

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Draft is this Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies right now have three picks, including two in the first.

They’ll all play in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.

The times and TV Networks are now set for the Grizzlies games in the desert.

  • July 9 vs LA Clippers 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV 
  • July 10 Timberwolves 8 p.m. on ESPNU 
  • July 12 Brooklyn Nets 5 p.m. ESPNU
  • July 14 against the Boston Celtics at 2:30 p.m. NBA TV

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Empty beer cans around Blytheville as law enforcement says the block parties are leaving trash...
Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

Latest News

Newport native Grant Black is in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.
Newport native Grant Black continues stellar stretch with Springfield
Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) throws to first for an out against Auburn in the first...
Arkansas 2B Robert Moore wins Gold Glove
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022
Red Wolves add JUCO OL for 2022
Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022