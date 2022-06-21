Energy Alert
Judas Priest to play at Landers Center this fall

Judas Priest
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Heavy metal legends Judas Priest will be bringing their tour to Southaven later this year.

The band will perform at Landers Center on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The show comes as band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

They’ll be joined by opening act Queensryche.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

