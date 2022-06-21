June 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat has returned to Region 8. One good thing is that heat index values have not reached the threshold for a heat advisory to be issued and that should stay the same today.

Temperatures today will still be close to 100° so you will want to take frequent breaks and cool off. Dewpoints will be higher today and tomorrow and heat advisories will likely be issued in the near future for the rest of the week.

We could see a bit of relief with showers tomorrow and lower temperatures on Thursday before one last hurrah for the weekend as temperatures go back to the upper 90s and lower 100s. We will finally see some heat relief heading into next week with temperatures back to or just a couple of degrees below normal. Rain chances stay low until Sunday, but we can’t rule out some isolated storms.

News Headlines

Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping.

Today is runoff election day in Arkansas. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“Everybody was on edge”: Sharp County man found after two-day search.

President Biden he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday.

