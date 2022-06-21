Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat has returned to Region 8. One good thing is that heat index values have not reached the threshold for a heat advisory to be issued and that should stay the same today.

Temperatures today will still be close to 100° so you will want to take frequent breaks and cool off. Dewpoints will be higher today and tomorrow and heat advisories will likely be issued in the near future for the rest of the week.

We could see a bit of relief with showers tomorrow and lower temperatures on Thursday before one last hurrah for the weekend as temperatures go back to the upper 90s and lower 100s. We will finally see some heat relief heading into next week with temperatures back to or just a couple of degrees below normal. Rain chances stay low until Sunday, but we can’t rule out some isolated storms.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping.

Today is runoff election day in Arkansas. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“Everybody was on edge”: Sharp County man found after two-day search.

President Biden he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive.
No injuries or damage in afternoon rubbish fire
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Meth syringes found as Jonesboro house fire investigation continues

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
CWS reaction
College World Series: Arkansas falls to Ole Miss, Dave Van Horn reaction
On Saturday, the CDC endorsed vaccines for kids under five after the FDA approved them earlier...
Parents react to COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids 5 and under
A photo of the guns and marijuana found in the car by Hayti police.
Teens arrested after police found marijuana, handguns in car