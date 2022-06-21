Pharmacy prepares to vaccinate more children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro pharmacy is now stocked with COVID-19 doses for the youngest of children.

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were delivered Tuesday morning to Woodsprings Pharmacy, 1807 Woodsprings Rd. Now they are preparing to vaccinate the newest approved children under FDA authorization.

Operations Manager Brittney Johnson says they started with adults, then moved down to age 12. At each age level, she said people had different questions.

Pediatricians are only permitted to vaccinate children under three by law; however, now that children as young as six months can get vaccinated, Johnson says they are able to provide shots for those three and up.

“I’m a parent myself so I can understand if that’s something to have to think about. We’ve had those discussions. We’ve helped parents find information,” Johnson said. “We’ve told them what we know and just sort of helped them get off the fence. We’re not pushing you one way or another, whatever you want to do, we’re here for it.”

Following staff training, the pharmacy will be ready to administer the vaccines first thing Wednesday morning.

For more information, call the pharmacy at (870) 972-8310 or visit their website.

