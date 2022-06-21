Power outage reported in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Over 1,800 people are without power in Poinsett County due to an outage, according to Entergy Arkansas.

Much of the outage is toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map shows.

The company reported the outage started at 3:42 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for any updates.

