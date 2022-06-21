Energy Alert
Power outage reported in Poinsett County

Much of the outage is toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map shows.
Much of the outage is toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map shows.(Source: Entergy Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Over 1,800 people are without power in Poinsett County due to an outage, according to Entergy Arkansas.

Much of the outage is toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map shows.

The company reported the outage started at 3:42 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for any updates.

