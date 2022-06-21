Energy Alert
Runoff elections kick off in Arkansas

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday marked an important day, as runoff elections kicked off in Arkansas.

Counties across the state have several races on the ballots, including Greene County.

Current sheriff Steve Franks is looking to retain his title, while Paragould Police captain Brad Snyder hopes to become the new county sheriff.

The election officials had a difficult time getting registered voters to hit the polls, saying this is not out of the ordinary.

“We have had 34 I think, so far today, which is pretty normal for a runoff election,” said voting precinct sheriff Joan Wooldridge.

She stressed the importance of hitting the polls anytime there is a local or federal election.

For more details about the races, visit the Vote 2022 page.

