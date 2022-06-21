TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck shuts down highway

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department confirmed an overturned truck has shut down a highway.

According to Kennett Police and Fire Dispatch, Highways O and 84 are closed after a fertilizer truck overturned.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

Dispatch said the highway would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Region 8 News is tracking this developing story and will bring you the latest when they become available.

