TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck shuts down highway

The Kennett Fire Department confirmed an overturned truck has shut down a highway.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department confirmed an overturned truck has shut down a highway.

According to Kennett Police and Fire Dispatch, Highways O and 84 are closed after a fertilizer truck overturned.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

Dispatch said the highway would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Region 8 News is tracking this developing story and will bring you the latest when they become available.

