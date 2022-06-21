Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add depth to the 2022 roster.

Trinity Valley Community College offensive lineman Tristian Smith committed to the Red Wolves on Monday.

After receiving an offer, I am 100% Committed to Arkansas State University!🔴⚫️ #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/aOoDRk6fEg — Tristian_Smith_636 (@636_smith) June 20, 2022

He played two games at TVCC last season. Smith provides size in the A-State trenches, he’s 6′3″ and 285 pounds. He played high school ball at Crossett before playing JUCO in Texas. Smith has 4 seasons of eligibility.

AStateNation reports that Smith will arrive in Jonesboro this weekend.

Arkansas State Football (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- OL Tristian Smith (Trinity Valley CC)

- DE Robert McWilliams (from Purdue)

- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)

- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)

- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)

- LS Shai Kochav (Louisville)

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- WR Javan Hawes (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

- OL Avery Demmons (Idaho State)

