Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add depth to the 2022 roster.

Trinity Valley Community College offensive lineman Tristian Smith committed to the Red Wolves on Monday.

He played two games at TVCC last season. Smith provides size in the A-State trenches, he’s 6′3″ and 285 pounds. He played high school ball at Crossett before playing JUCO in Texas. Smith has 4 seasons of eligibility.

AStateNation reports that Smith will arrive in Jonesboro this weekend.

Arkansas State Football (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- OL Tristian Smith (Trinity Valley CC)

- DE Robert McWilliams (from Purdue)

- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)

- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)

- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)

- LS Shai Kochav (Louisville)

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- WR Javan Hawes (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

- OL Avery Demmons (Idaho State)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive.
No injuries or damage in afternoon rubbish fire

Latest News

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in...
Trio of Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans
CWS reaction
College World Series: Arkansas falls to Ole Miss, Dave Van Horn reaction
Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
State of A-State: Men’s Basketball
Arkansas pitcher Evan Taylor (39) relieves starting pitcher Zack Morris in the first inning...
Arkansas falls to Ole Miss Monday in College World Series