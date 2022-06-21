Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add depth to the 2022 roster.
Trinity Valley Community College offensive lineman Tristian Smith committed to the Red Wolves on Monday.
He played two games at TVCC last season. Smith provides size in the A-State trenches, he’s 6′3″ and 285 pounds. He played high school ball at Crossett before playing JUCO in Texas. Smith has 4 seasons of eligibility.
AStateNation reports that Smith will arrive in Jonesboro this weekend.
Arkansas State Football (2021-2022)
Arrivals
- OL Tristian Smith (Trinity Valley CC)
- DE Robert McWilliams (from Purdue)
- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)
- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)
- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)
- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))
- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)
- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)
- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)
- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)
- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)
- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)
- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)
Departures
- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)
- LS Shai Kochav (Louisville)
- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)
- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)
- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)
- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)
- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)
- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)
- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)
- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)
- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)
- WR Javan Hawes (Southern Illinois)
- S Detravion Green (UCA)
- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)
- OL Avery Demmons (Idaho State)
