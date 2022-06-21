Energy Alert
Woman arrested following fatal crash

According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on State Highway 9.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County woman faces a negligent homicide charge following a fatal car crash.

According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on State Highway 9.

A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone involved in a collision.

“The accident investigation revealed that Kamala Crone was left of center and struck the other vehicle head-on,” the court documents said. “As a result, the passenger [who was not identified] was pronounced dead at the Fulton County Hospital at 7:52 p.m.”

As the deputy got out of his cruiser, he reported observing Crone “attempting to try to start her vehicle that was already running and attempting to put it into gear, not wearing a seat belt.”

According to the affidavit, Crone had “a strong odor of intoxicants about her person, bloodshot watery eyes” and slurred speech.

The deputy said a check of Crone’s driving record indicated her driver’s license was suspended in 2019 for driving while under the influence.

On Monday, June 20, a judge found probable cause existed to arrest Crone on the following:

  • Suspicion of negligent homicide
  • Driving while intoxicated-second offense
  • Operation of a motor vehicle during suspension or revocation
  • Refusal to submit to a chemical test
  • Driving left of center
  • No seat belt

The judge set Crone’s bond at $50,000 and ordered her to undergo twice-weekly drug and alcohol tests at the sheriff’s office.

