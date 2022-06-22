Energy Alert
Arkansas 2B Robert Moore wins Gold Glove

Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) throws to first for an out against Auburn in the first...
Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) throws to first for an out against Auburn in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/John Peterson)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Arkansas’ Robert Moore is the best defensive second baseman in all of college baseball.

Moore won a Gold Glove Award from Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday, becoming the first Razorback in program history to do so. The award was first handed out at the collegiate level in 2007.

The Leawood, Kan., native was one of three finalists for a Gold Glove at second base. Coastal Carolina’s Matt McDermott and Central Michigan’s Mario Camilletti were also in the running.

Moore has displayed spectacular defense at second base all season for the Hogs, committing only two errors with 163 putouts and 92 assists – good for a .992 fielding percentage. He has helped turn 46 double plays for an Arkansas team that ranks first in the SEC and fourth in the nation in double plays turned (56).

With the help of Moore’s steady hands, the Razorbacks rank second in the SEC and seventh nationally in fielding percentage (.982) with 43 errors in 65 games. Arkansas set a school record in fielding percentage (.980) last season with 45 errors over 63 games.

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland was a finalist for a Gold Glove, but the award was won by Iowa pitcher Ben Beutel. Both Moore and Noland were named to the SEC All-Defensive Team earlier this season.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

