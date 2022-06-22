Arkansas School Safety Commission holds second meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Following the Uvalde mass shooting in June, parents in Arkansas are wondering what measures are being taken to protect their children in schools.

On Tuesday, June 21, the Arkansas School Safety Commission held its second meeting for its second meeting since being reinstated by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson recently reinstated the Commission on June 10 in the wake of recent events around the nation and increased concerns for safety in Arkansas schools.

Members of the Commission used the time to review the final report from 2018 and identify new recommendations for best practices in school safety.

The chair of the commission, Dr. Cheryl May, started off the meeting with some history of the Arkansas Center for School Safety, including describing in-person and online programs available for school resource officers.

She noted there are over 20 in-person classes available, including courses on school threat assessment, suicide prevention for schools, and civilian response to active shooter events in schools. Some of the online programs include basic mental health awareness and active killer response for educators.

In addition to the commission, May said subcommittees are meeting every week.

“The primary focus of the sub-committees so far has been in identifying progress that we’ve made in the recommendations,” she said.

An initial report with the new recommendations will be due to Gov. Hutchinson on Aug. 1, with a final draft scheduled to be presented on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.