Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf adds another accolade to his resume.

Houston Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom was named the USFL Defensive Player of the Year. Odom led the league with 12.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, & 4 blocked field goals. He finished the 2022 season with 41 tackles, 8 TFL, and 1 pass deflection.

Odom earned USFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors to conclude the regular season. He blocked a FG that was returned for a TD, Houston beat the New Orleans Breakers 20-3.

Odom looks to parlay a stellar United States Football League campaign into another National Football League opportunity. He played 7 games for the Packers in 2017 and 9 games for Washington in 2019. Odom has 16 tackles, 2 sacks, & 1 forced fumble in the NFL.

