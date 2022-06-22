Energy Alert
“A bad situation”: Reactions over multi-county chase following deputy being run over

The Jordan's Kwik Shop in Cherry Valley where the officer was runover by a man wanted for...
The Jordan's Kwik Shop in Cherry Valley where the officer was runover by a man wanted for attempted murder.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-county chase after a deputy was run over has left a community on edge, saying it could have been a lot worse.

Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, Cross County deputies attempted to stop a man who was wanted for attempted murder in Forrest City.

According to Sheriff David West, the suspect then whipped his car in reverse, running over the deputy and crashing into another vehicle. He added he’s thankful no one else was hurt.

“If anyone would’ve been getting out of the vehicle on the passenger side they would have been runover,” West said. “It was just a bad situation.”

Natalie Burns comes to the Jordan’s Kwik Shop every day, and when she arrived Tuesday, she was greeted by dozens of police officers.

She stressed the store is popular place for children.

“We have a lot of kids that come up here on the four-wheelers and put gas in their side by side so yeah it’s really it could’ve ended a lot worse,” Burns said.

She added in a town with just about 700 people, they really see situations like that and was shocked with what was unfolding.

“It’s not something that you see in a small town so it was just kind of scary and caught me off guard,” Burns said.

