Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic issues and noise complaints have been a common theme in Blytheville recently, as a string of block parties has law enforcement asking people for help.

Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson said over the past couple of months, they have seen the number of noise complaints and traffic-related calls skyrocket.

He wants people to know he’s not against them having fun, but he asks for them to be respectful of others around them.

“We don’t discourage block parties,” Jefferson said. “That being said we don’t want them to interfere with traffic flow or disturb other neighbors in that neighborhood.”

He said if people want to have a large gathering, find a local park or just make sure they are not in a residential neighborhood.

Jefferson added drinking in public is against the law, no matter where the gathering is.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive.
No injuries or damage in afternoon rubbish fire

Latest News

Much of the outage was toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map showed.
Power restored in Poinsett County after afternoon outage
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Toilets around Keiser are not flushing thanks to a backup in their sewer pipes leaving many...
Plugged pipes causing frustration over feces
Construction on a new downtown Paragould hot spot is continuing to build excitement
Progress continues on construction of Community Pavilion