Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic issues and noise complaints have been a common theme in Blytheville recently, as a string of block parties has law enforcement asking people for help.

Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson said over the past couple of months, they have seen the number of noise complaints and traffic-related calls skyrocket.

He wants people to know he’s not against them having fun, but he asks for them to be respectful of others around them.

“We don’t discourage block parties,” Jefferson said. “That being said we don’t want them to interfere with traffic flow or disturb other neighbors in that neighborhood.”

He said if people want to have a large gathering, find a local park or just make sure they are not in a residential neighborhood.

Jefferson added drinking in public is against the law, no matter where the gathering is.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.