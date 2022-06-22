Energy Alert
Bono mayor honored with leadership award

Mayor Danny Shaw of Bono was honored with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 leader was presented with a prestigious honor for his work in the community.

The Arkansas Municipal League held its 88th Annual Convention from June 15 to 17 at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center.

At this year’s event, Bono Mayor Danny Shaw was honored with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award.

Every year, the award is given to municipal officials who have served with distinction and dedication to their cities and the League’s boards, councils, or committees for six years.

The award is named in honor of White, who was the mayor of Pocahontas from 1967 to 1974 and a former League president and vice president.

About 900 city and town officials and personnel attended the event for sessions and programs covering current events and other topics important to municipalities.

Shaw has served as Bono’s mayor since 2015. Before that, he owned and operated Shaw’s Furniture and Upholstery until 1988.

