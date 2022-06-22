Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban

FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence

Latest News

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial results indicate he will defeat...
Paragould Police Captain projected to defeat incumbent Greene County sheriff
Red Wolves add JUCO OL for 2022
Trinity Valley CC OL Tristian Smith commits to Arkansas State for 2022
Split Tuesday twinbill with SEMO Tropics
Paragould Glen Sain GMC & SEMO Tropics split Tuesday doubleheader
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges