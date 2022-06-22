Energy Alert
June 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat and humidity have returned and today will be one of the hottest days of the week. A possible high of 100° today, but some could see a little bit of relief.

With the ridge moving westward, we could see an isolated storm pop up this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be hot with temps near 100° and heat index values around 105°. With that, the Delta counties and Bootheel are under a Heat Advisory this afternoon.

A little bit cooler tomorrow as the ridge weakens a bit. Highs will still be in the mid-90s. One last hurrah with this heat wave this weekend as temperatures climb back to close to 100°.

The good news, we expect a cold front to move through Sunday afternoon which will bring us a few storms, but cooler air and lower humidity for next week. How does temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity sound? There is light at the end of this hot tunnel.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people.

Vote 2022 runoff election results.

Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand.

Suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase.

Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

