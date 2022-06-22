Law enforcement in multi-county chase for suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in a multi-county chase for a suspect.

Jonesboro Police dispatch said the chase started in Cross County at 6:55 p.m.

They said the suspect was in the southern part of Jonesboro, going over 100 mph in a dark blue Jeep Renegade with damage on the driver’s side.

According to dispatch, officers lost the suspect, who went through the intersections of Stadium Boulevard and Parker Road, as well as Stadium Boulevard and Fox Meadow Lane.

Cross County Sheriff David West said a chase is still going on, but he could not comment on it at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details about this developing story.

