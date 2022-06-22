Man accused of threatening group with knife

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he threatened a group of people at a Paragould home.

According to court documents, officers were called to an undisclosed residence on June 21 regarding an “altercation involving a weapon.”

The victims told investigators a “white male was threatening them with a knife until someone knocked it out of his hand and he took off running.”

The victims provided a description of the suspect and another man who was with him. Officers collected the knife as evidence.

According to the affidavit, police spotted the two men a few blocks away from the scene and stopped them.

During questioning, the other man reportedly identified 34-year-old Brian Cook of Paragould as the man with the knife and described “the altercation had occurred just like the victims had told officers.”

Police arrested Cook and took him in for questioning.

After waiving his Miranda rights, the court documents stated Cook said “absolutely nothing had happened and he had never seen the weapon.”

After reviewing the case Wednesday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Cook on one count of aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and set his bond at $10,000 cash only.

