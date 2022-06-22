Mary Dawn Marshall projected to win Craighead County clerk position

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Mary Dawn Marshall is projected to win the Craighead County clerk race.

With all 53 precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate she is poised to defeat opponent Nancy Robbins in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Marshall received 818 votes (53%), while Robbins received 725 votes (47%).

Marshall told Region 8 News she believes her current experience is key to the success of the future of the office. She said she would be willing to do what it takes to protect voter integrity within the county.

Marshall will be unopposed on the November ballot.

