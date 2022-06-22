Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend.

According to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, local artist Katie Coleman painted the mural in 83 hours.

It’s featured on the side of K9 Biz, owned by Christa Tucker.

There will be an open house at K9 Biz on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon.

