Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown

Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.(Dexter Chamber of Commerce)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend.

According to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, local artist Katie Coleman painted the mural in 83 hours.

Caption

It’s featured on the side of K9 Biz, owned by Christa Tucker.

There will be an open house at K9 Biz on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in a multi-county chase has been arrested after a deputy was ran over in Cross County.
Suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Empty beer cans around Blytheville as law enforcement says the block parties are leaving trash...
Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

Latest News

Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Arkansas’ law requiring state contractors to pledge...
Appeals court upholds Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May primary and June runoffs in Arkansas with a focus on...
Runoff election results gathered from around Region 8
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase