Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours.

The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

The high court upheld Harris’ convictions on three sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl that Harris had not appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in a multi-county chase has been arrested after a deputy was ran over in Cross County.
Suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Charles A. Devine was arrested back in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the...
District judge orders bond reduction for man accused of murdering wife

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes ‘meeting by meeting’
Foam is sprayed on a jet that caught fire upon landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami
According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on...
Woman arrested following fatal crash