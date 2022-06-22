Energy Alert
Newport native Grant Black continues stellar stretch with Springfield

Newport native Grant Black is in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.
Newport native Grant Black is in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.(Source: MILB)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KAIT) - A Newport native continues a stellar stretch in AA.

Grant Black tossed 2 shutout innings Tuesday night and picked up his 3rd win of the season. The Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5 - 3. Black allowed 1 hit, issued 3 walks but had a pair of strikeouts.

He’s allowed 0 earned runs in his last 12 appearances for Springfield. The streak started back on May 14th. Black has lowered his season ERA from 5.65 to 2.64.

