Newport native Grant Black continues stellar stretch with Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KAIT) - A Newport native continues a stellar stretch in AA.

Grant Black tossed 2 shutout innings Tuesday night and picked up his 3rd win of the season. The Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5 - 3. Black allowed 1 hit, issued 3 walks but had a pair of strikeouts.

Grant Black goes up and in to get his first strikeout of the evening pic.twitter.com/cEb4VZ8oEQ — Kyle Reis (@kyler416) June 22, 2022

He’s allowed 0 earned runs in his last 12 appearances for Springfield. The streak started back on May 14th. Black has lowered his season ERA from 5.65 to 2.64.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.