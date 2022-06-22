Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould Police Captain projected to defeat incumbent Greene County sheriff

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial results indicate he will defeat...
According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial results indicate he will defeat incumbent sheriff Steve Franks in Tuesday’s runoff election.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder is expected to win the Greene County sheriff’s race.

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial results indicate he will defeat incumbent sheriff Steve Franks in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Snyder received 1,640 votes (52%), while Franks received 1,501 votes (48%).

Snyder is a 20-year veteran of the Paragould Police Department. He began at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher and was promoted to deputy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
According to court documents, the head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 17, on...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence

Latest News

With all 29 precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate he will defeat opponent Paul Carr...
Randy Barber projected to win Randolph County judge race
With all 53 precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate she is poised to defeat opponent...
Mary Dawn Marshall projected to win Craighead County clerk position
Counties across the state have several races on the ballots, including Greene County.
Runoff elections kick off in Arkansas
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP