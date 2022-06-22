Paragould Police Captain projected to defeat incumbent Greene County sheriff

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder is expected to win the Greene County sheriff’s race.

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial results indicate he will defeat incumbent sheriff Steve Franks in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Snyder received 1,640 votes (52%), while Franks received 1,501 votes (48%).

Snyder is a 20-year veteran of the Paragould Police Department. He began at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher and was promoted to deputy.

