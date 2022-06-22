Pensacola Catholic DE Timothy Gulley commits to Arkansas State for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.

Pensacola Catholic (FL) defensive end Timothy Gulley committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He had offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy, & Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

