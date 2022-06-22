Energy Alert
Plugged pipes causing frustration over feces

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - A sewage issue in one city is causing headaches to residents, forcing leaders to act.

Keiser Mayor Rick Creecy said last Thursday, a city worker noticed the sewer pipes were clogged. Many people were unable to flush their toilets for hours, all thanks to what are called “flushable wipes”.

“It ended up filling six-foot pipes that were 12 inches in diameter that was completely clogged with flushable wipes,” he said.

A pile of wipes was pulled out on Friday after hours of work on the clogged system. Creecy said the wipes are just one of the many things you should not flush.

“Things like Q-tips, dental floss, flushable wipes, paper napkins, any plastic product, needles, anything like that should not go down in the sewer system,” he said.

Creecy said even before this incident, they were looking at replacing the system. but for a town with just over 700 people, it’s a project they can’t afford right now.

“Like I said, it’s estimated at around $3.5 million,” said Creecy. “We are going to do different phases trying to target our worst infiltrations first.”

The city is looking for grants to help fund the project and encourages people to think twice before they flush.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

