Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery

Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an...
Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an ink pen during an attempted robbery.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man they say stabbed and tried to rob an 86-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a gas station in Tulsa for a report of a stabbing, where they learned the suspect, Donald Shibley, approached an old woman at the pump and demanded her keys.

Police said in a Facebook post that the woman refused and Shibley began hitting her before stabbing her in the neck with an ink pen.

Shibley then ran off into the neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.
Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

The officers searched the nearby neighborhoods and eventually found and took Shibley into custody.

Police said the 86-year-old woman was able to give officers a statement on the scene and was taken to the hospital later for treatment.

The Tulsa Police Department said Shibley was also the suspect in a carjacking involving a 72-year-old man a few days ago.

Authorities said the stabbing case will be turned over to federal prosecutors to determine the charges due to Shibley’s Native American status.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Empty beer cans around Blytheville as law enforcement says the block parties are leaving trash...
Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

Latest News

Patrick Courtois has worked for the past seven years in facilities and transport at Arkansas...
New sanitation director chosen for Jonesboro
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26