Progress continues on construction of Community Pavilion

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction continues on a new hotspot in downtown Paragould.

Progress continues to be made on the new Community Pavilion on Pruitt Street.

Back in March, the city broke ground on the pavilion, with construction beginning soon after.

The building will be the new home of the Paragould Farmers Market upon completion.

Officials said construction on the project is on schedule and expected to be finished in the Fall.

