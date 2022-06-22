Randy Barber projected to win Randolph County judge race

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Randy Barber is projected to win the Randolph County judge race.

With all 29 precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate he will defeat opponent Paul Carr in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Barber received 824 votes (56%), while Carr received 636 votes (43%).

Barber worked for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. His resume also includes a stint with the National Guard, farming experience, and tool manufacturing.

