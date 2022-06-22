Two people stabbed, police investigating

Energy Alert
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a man said he had been assaulted by “several individuals while walking down the street.”

When officers arrived at the victim’s home, they learned he had been stabbed and taken to the hospital by an unknown person.

While investigating the initial assault, officers discovered another person had also been stabbed or cut in the incident.

“Several individuals were identified and questioned,” the statement said.

According to the police department, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police solve this crime should call 573-333-0000.

