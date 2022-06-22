Runoff election results gathered from around Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Below are the runoff election results we have thus far from around Region 8. Please note these results are not official. All are Republican party runoffs.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 22 - John Payton 3396, Senator James Sturch 2441. Payton faces no opposition in the November general election.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2 - Trey Steimel 913, Representative Marsh Davis 385. Steimel faces Libertarian Teresa Norman in the November general election.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 39 - Justice Wayne Long 832, Judge Robert Griffin 588. Long faces Libertarian Clayton Hall in the November general election.

BAXTER COUNTY - County Judge: Kevin Litty 2209, Brian Plumlee 1917. Litty faces no opposition in the November general election.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY - County Clerk: Mary Dawn Marshall 818, Nancy Robbins 725

GREENE COUNTY - Sheriff: Brad Snyder 1640, Sheriff Steve Franks 1501. Snyder faces no opposition in the November general election.

IZARD COUNTY - County Judge: Eric Smith 1156, Paul Womack 1087. Smith faces no opposition in the November general election.

POINSETT COUNTY - County Judge: J.C. Carter 438, John K. Hutchinson 425. Carter faces independent Robert Hervey Jr. in the November general election.

RANDOLPH COUNTY - County Judge: Randy Barber 824, Paul Carr 636. Barber faces independents Chad Burdin, Larry Rogers, and Ben Wicker in the November general election.

STONE COUNTY - Sheriff: Brandon Long 898, Nathan Masterson 671. Long faces independents Dammon McGilton and Tony Trammell in the November general election.

