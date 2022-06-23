Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City continues cleanup nearly seven months after destructive tornado

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One northeast Arkansas city is still picking up the pieces nearly seven months later.

Back in December, Trumann was one of the cities in the path of a series of destructive tornadoes, leaving a large debris field in the middle of town.

After months of little progress and health complaints, May marked the beginning of the cleanup process many had hoped for.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen said they are getting the debris moved out thanks to ARDOT and other state agencies. Dump trucks are being used to transport the debris to the Crittenden County landfill.

“When a tornado strikes in an area, it takes out the trees, it takes out the homes you’re used to seeing,” she said.

Lewallen said the reason the cleanup process has taken so long is that Poinsett County no longer has a landfill, so they are forced to use one in another county.

She realizes the storm damage has affected the community in different ways.

“There are stresses for the people, some insured, some not, some need help and some are getting help,” Lewallen said.

The total cost for cleanup will be up to $700,000, with some of the money coming from state grants, while the rest is from the city.

Lewallen said it could be a few weeks before the cleanup is complete.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit...
Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy
The tennis courts are due for much-needed renovations soon, according to mayor Barbara Lewallen.
Trumann mayor looks toward new grant to renovate park
Mosquitoes actually need water in order to lay their eggs, so the smallest amount from a bird...
Lack of moisture leads to fewer mosquitoes
City looks to improve its parks