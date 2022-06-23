City continues cleanup nearly seven months after destructive tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One northeast Arkansas city is still picking up the pieces nearly seven months later.

Back in December, Trumann was one of the cities in the path of a series of destructive tornadoes, leaving a large debris field in the middle of town.

After months of little progress and health complaints, May marked the beginning of the cleanup process many had hoped for.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen said they are getting the debris moved out thanks to ARDOT and other state agencies. Dump trucks are being used to transport the debris to the Crittenden County landfill.

“When a tornado strikes in an area, it takes out the trees, it takes out the homes you’re used to seeing,” she said.

Lewallen said the reason the cleanup process has taken so long is that Poinsett County no longer has a landfill, so they are forced to use one in another county.

She realizes the storm damage has affected the community in different ways.

“There are stresses for the people, some insured, some not, some need help and some are getting help,” Lewallen said.

The total cost for cleanup will be up to $700,000, with some of the money coming from state grants, while the rest is from the city.

Lewallen said it could be a few weeks before the cleanup is complete.

