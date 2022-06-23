Energy Alert
Correctional officer dies in jail shooting

A Perry County detention officer is dead after a shooting inside the county jail.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Perry County detention officer is dead after a shooting inside the county jail.

According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting occurred late Wednesday, June 22.

A 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the Perry County jail is being held in connection with the shooting.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

The name of the correctional officer has not been released.

Region 8 News will provide an update once more information becomes available.

