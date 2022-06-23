Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fauci says he’s ‘example’ for COVID vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today,” Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17