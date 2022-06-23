Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign(ky3)
By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”

Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

Latest News

Tyre Sampson
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
Court says McCloskeys can’t advise right-wing group for free
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center...
Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3