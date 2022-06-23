Higher diesel prices continue pummel Northeast Arkansas farmers

SUCCESS, Ark. (KAIT) - Diesel prices continue to climb above record averages, making it difficult for farmers to fill up.

AAA reported the average price for diesel in Arkansas is $5.39 per gallon.

Not only are the prices up, but a lack of rain has forced farmers to run the irrigation pumps.

These pumps burn anywhere from three to five gallons of diesel per hour, forcing farmers to spend thousands of dollars to fill up their tractors and operate their pumps.

“It’s one of those things we have to have, and it is more than doubled from last year, and we are having to use more of it this year, and looks like we are going to have to use more of it this year with no rain,” said farmer Zack Brown.

Brown said he hopes the prices will drop soon, stressing farmers will continue to do their part and get crops planted.

Clay County agriculture officer Allison Howell said consumers could see a price spike on the shelves if this trend continues.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.