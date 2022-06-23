Energy Alert
June 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not as hot today as it was yesterday, but it will still be warm. A weak cold front moved thorough which will bring us highs in the mid-90s. One last hurrah with this heat wave this weekend as temperatures climb back to close to 100°.

The good news, we expect a cold front to move through Sunday afternoon which will bring us a few storms, but cooler air and lower humidity for next week.

How does temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity sound? There is light at the end of this hot tunnel.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a correctional officer was shot and killed inside the Perry County Jail late last night.

Judge to hear arguments in West Memphis 3 evidence case.

Higher diesel prices continue pummel Northeast Arkansas farmers.

Razorback baseball team inspires, motivates young players.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

A Perry County detention officer is dead after a shooting inside the county jail.
Correctional officer dies in jail shooting
Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Football and basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Chris Odom USFL Defensive Player of the Year, Casey Stanley back on hoops staff