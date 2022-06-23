June 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not as hot today as it was yesterday, but it will still be warm. A weak cold front moved thorough which will bring us highs in the mid-90s. One last hurrah with this heat wave this weekend as temperatures climb back to close to 100°.

The good news, we expect a cold front to move through Sunday afternoon which will bring us a few storms, but cooler air and lower humidity for next week.

How does temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity sound? There is light at the end of this hot tunnel.

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a correctional officer was shot and killed inside the Perry County Jail late last night.

Judge to hear arguments in West Memphis 3 evidence case.

Higher diesel prices continue pummel Northeast Arkansas farmers.

Razorback baseball team inspires, motivates young players.

