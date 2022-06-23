Lack of moisture contributing to lack of mosquitoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An infamous summer staple seems to be missing this year. You’ve probably enjoyed the outside without feeling like you’re under attack.

Have you noticed you haven’t seen many mosquitoes?

“I may have been bit by one or two this year compared to like how it was two years ago,” said Dakota Ratliff, an employee of Mid-South Grassroots.

Ratcliff’s partner, Jacob Weatherley, says he has not seen mosquitoes at all.

Normally, in addition to the heat, people in Region 8 fight the pesky insects this time of year. But that has not been the case this summer.

Dr. Tanja McKay, professor of entomology at Arkansas State University, said there can be a few reasons why.

“It’s hard to pinpoint without actually doing some research and some science,” she said. “It is very warm. We have had very, very little moisture, very little rain, and that might be influencing what’s happening.”

She says female mosquitoes are the ones to look out for because they’re the ones doing the biting.

There are several species of mosquitoes in Northeast Arkansas, including the Asian Tiger, which we’re more likely to find in our backyards.

She said mosquito breeding grounds can be anywhere water accumulates, including around plants and in pots.

“It just takes a little bit of water in order to get a good abundance of mosquitoes,” McKay said.

Mosquitoes need water to lay their eggs, so the smallest amount from a bird bath, a kiddie pool, or even a bottle cap can breed multiple mosquitoes.

Professor McKay says everyone can take part in controlling mosquitoes. The easiest is getting rid of stagnant water.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.