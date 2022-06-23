Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits...
Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write.

The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting law and should be struck down. It’s the latest of dozens of voting-related lawsuits across the U.S., as election procedures have come under increased scrutiny both from those seeking to guarantee access and ensure integrity.

The federal Voting Rights Act allows people who have disabilities or are unable to read or write to choose someone to help them vote.

A 1977 Missouri law outlines a similar procedure but says no one can assist more than one voter per election unless they are an election judge or helping immediate family members. Violations of state election laws can result in up to a year imprisonment and up to a $2,500 fine.

“This lawsuit seeks to prevent the state from punishing some of democracy’s do-gooders – those who take time to assist voters who are informed and eager to cast a ballot,” said Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the lead defendant in the lawsuit. A spokesman said Ashcroft “will vigorously defend the right of Missourians to run elections in our state.”

A similar lawsuit was filed in 2020 challenging an Arkansas law that prohibits people from helping more than six voters cast a ballot. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

Latest News

A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail.
Woman accused of fraud in missing car case
The family of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been subjected to “serious...
Eric Greitens’ RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
Poplar Bluff R-1 School District students will receive free school supplies for the 2022-2023...
Poplar Bluff students to receive free school supplies
A Crittenden County judge denied Damien Echols' argument to order a prosecutor to hand over DNA...
Judge denies argument in West Memphis 3 evidence case